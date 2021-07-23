News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Wells Festival of Literature to put on special event for its friends

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:36 PM July 23, 2021   
Wells Festival of Literature will take place at Cedars Hall.

Wells Festival of Literature will put on a special event for its friends.

The Wells Festival of Literature is proud of its annual informative festival, which takes place in October, but equally proud of the financial support it provides to state schools and colleges in the area.

This support takes various forms including poems by post, virtual author visits, reading initiatives, provision of books, even a reading shed, and has been especially welcome during the on-going disruption to our children’s education.

The Festival would be unable to fund these educational projects without the very generous support of its friends and sponsors. 

The evening will also mark the launch of the festival brochure, with priority booking for friends and sponsors opening the following week on August 31. Refreshments will be provided and there will be an opportunity to meet the distinguished guests, as well as members of the WFL committee.

To become a friend or sponsor, email  admin@wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk or ring 03002 010211.

