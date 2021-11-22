Things to do

The community-run artspace will hold a pop-up shop this week. - Credit: Weston Artspace

A community-run arts and crafts studio in Weston will hold a Christmas pop-up shop this week.

Weston Artspace is a community owned art studio run by volunteers in the High Street.

Starting today (November 22), Weston Artspace will exhibit work from their studio shop.

The space gives people the chance to buy direct from local artists.

The art hub provides space for artists to work on their own creative projects and members also run public events and workshops.

On offer from their studio is fine art, stained glass, crochet, handmade cards and decorations.

This comes after Art's Council England awarded the studio with extra funding for its projects.

The money forms part of a national scheme to widen access to the arts for communities.

The shop will be open until Sunday, when it will close at 5pm.

On Saturday, the studio will also close at 8pm like other High Street shops to coincide with the Weston Christmas light switch-on event.