News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

Christmas shop will hold work from local artists

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:04 PM November 22, 2021
Weston Artspace store front on High Street Weston

The community-run artspace will hold a pop-up shop this week. - Credit: Weston Artspace

A community-run arts and crafts studio in Weston will hold a Christmas pop-up shop this week.

Weston Artspace is a community owned art studio run by volunteers in the High Street.

Starting today (November 22), Weston Artspace will exhibit work from their studio shop. 

The space gives people the chance to buy direct from local artists.

The art hub provides space for artists to work on their own creative projects and members also run public events and workshops.

On offer from their studio is fine art, stained glass, crochet, handmade cards and decorations. 

This comes after Art's Council England awarded the studio with extra funding for its projects.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston's 'surgery of horrors' bashed by CQC report
  2. 2 Weston man dies after assault
  3. 3 Two more arrests as investigation into man's death continues
  1. 4 Police appeal for witnesses to collision in Weston
  2. 5 Witnesses wanted after mother assaulted in Cheddar
  3. 6 Weston Town Council to purchase Mercury and Times building
  4. 7 Weston father pays tribute to son in cycling fundraiser
  5. 8 Marlon Jackson and Josh Thomas sign for Weston AFC
  6. 9 How the law around using your phone while driving is changing
  7. 10 John Penrose: Tighter rules on MPs' jobs 'not nearly enough'

The money forms part of a national scheme to widen access to the arts for communities.

The shop will be open until Sunday, when it will close at 5pm.

On Saturday, the studio will also close at 8pm like other High Street shops to coincide with the Weston Christmas light switch-on event. 

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Members of Avon Fire and Rescue at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade.

Remembrance Day

PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday services take place across area

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Last Atlantic 75 RNLI lifeboat retires in Weston

Weston RNLI retires lifeboat used by station for 20 years

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Hair loss treatment in Bristol

Media

Hair loss clinic opens in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
The Aldi store opened in Worle's Queensway District Centre.

Aldi looking to open three stores in area

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon