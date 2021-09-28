Weston Beach Race returns to Weston this weekend

Published: 4:48 PM September 28, 2021

Competitors come from all over the country to take part in the race. - Credit: Archant

Weston Beach Race is returning to the town this weekend to celebrate its 38th anniversary.

The beach race was postponed last year due to the pandemic, but preparations for the high-adrenalin event are well underway.

The off-road race, held by RHL Activities, brings thousands of people into the town to watch the spectacle, as riders battle it out on the sand dunes.

North Somerset Council said it was 'delighted' to be working with RHL Activities director Gareth Hockey to bring the popular event back this year.

The track crew move 200,000 tons of sand to construct the course. - Credit: Henry Woodsford

Weston beach is currently being transformed into a six-mile course, with a 2km start straight. There are also plenty of impressive dunes for riders to tackle.

The track crew move an impressive 200,000 tons of sand to construct the course.

Weston Beach Race will run from October 1-3. The number of tickets to the event have been limited this year due to Covid.