Weston Beach Race returns to Weston this weekend
- Credit: Archant
Weston Beach Race is returning to the town this weekend to celebrate its 38th anniversary.
The beach race was postponed last year due to the pandemic, but preparations for the high-adrenalin event are well underway.
The off-road race, held by RHL Activities, brings thousands of people into the town to watch the spectacle, as riders battle it out on the sand dunes.
North Somerset Council said it was 'delighted' to be working with RHL Activities director Gareth Hockey to bring the popular event back this year.
Weston beach is currently being transformed into a six-mile course, with a 2km start straight. There are also plenty of impressive dunes for riders to tackle.
The track crew move an impressive 200,000 tons of sand to construct the course.
Weston Beach Race will run from October 1-3. The number of tickets to the event have been limited this year due to Covid.
Most Read
- 1 Gates to be replaced as work continues to reopen Marine Lake
- 2 M5 caravan park expansion approved
- 3 Finance boss: What services should council cut for climate emergency?
- 4 Weston's four-day Oktoberfest to begin next week
- 5 Man left with 'significant facial injury' following assault in Weston
- 6 Disruption to school transport due to driver shortage
- 7 North Somerset runners get ready for London Marathon
- 8 Carers complete memory walk for Alzheimer's Society
- 9 Procession held at beach memorial to give thanks to NHS
- 10 Teacher wins award for making thousands of NHS masks during Covid