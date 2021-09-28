News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

Weston Beach Race returns to Weston this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 4:48 PM September 28, 2021   
Competitors come from all over the country to take part in the race.

Competitors come from all over the country to take part in the race. - Credit: Archant

Weston Beach Race is returning to the town this weekend to celebrate its 38th anniversary.

The beach race was postponed last year due to the pandemic, but preparations for the high-adrenalin event are well underway.

The off-road race, held by RHL Activities, brings thousands of people into the town to watch the spectacle, as riders battle it out on the sand dunes.

North Somerset Council said it was 'delighted' to be working with RHL Activities director Gareth Hockey to bring the popular event back this year.

Weston Beach Race preparations

The track crew move 200,000 tons of sand to construct the course. - Credit: Henry Woodsford

Weston beach is currently being transformed into a six-mile course, with a 2km start straight. There are also plenty of impressive dunes for riders to tackle.

The track crew move an impressive 200,000 tons of sand to construct the course.

Weston Beach Race will run from October 1-3. The number of tickets to the event have been limited this year due to Covid.

Most Read

  1. 1 Gates to be replaced as work continues to reopen Marine Lake
  2. 2 M5 caravan park expansion approved
  3. 3 Finance boss: What services should council cut for climate emergency?
  1. 4 Weston's four-day Oktoberfest to begin next week
  2. 5 Man left with 'significant facial injury' following assault in Weston
  3. 6 Disruption to school transport due to driver shortage
  4. 7 North Somerset runners get ready for London Marathon
  5. 8 Carers complete memory walk for Alzheimer's Society
  6. 9 Procession held at beach memorial to give thanks to NHS
  7. 10 Teacher wins award for making thousands of NHS masks during Covid
Weston Beach
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Crossville and First Bus vehicles in the town centre.

Changes to bus services in Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
A cheque was presented to Weston Hospicecare from Home Bargains.

Home Bargains store opens after £1million investment

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Modern white and grey render and glass exterior beach-house with external stairs and decking.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Luxurious three-bedroom house overlooking Weston seafront

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Windwhistle attendance prize to Aisha

Pupil awarded new bike for attending every lesson

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon