Weston Beach Rugby Festival to return in August

A popular rugby event is set to return to Weston beach this summer.

The annual Weston Beach Rugby Festival is being held near the Tropicana from August 5 to August 7, with a theme this year of Baywatch - with visitors and participants encouraged to dress accordingly.

Around 62 teams from across the UK will join for a weekend of sand, sun and tag rugby.

All levels are able to join in the fun – with gendered teams and a mixed/family section. Squads will include a maximum of 10 participants (five-a-side with rolling subs).

As well as this, there will be a mini and juniors tournament on Friday, August 5, for boys and girls teams – under 8s; under 10s; under 12s and under 14s – with squads of up to 10.

For those watching the games, there will also be a selection of food stalls including pizza, ice cream, burgers and Asian cuisine.

The launch party kicks off on Friday evening with the Lipinski band, and on Saturday there will be DJs on the Redbull DJ truck.

On Saturday evening, there will be a beach party with a variety of music.

Organiser, Wayne Hadley from Concierge UK, said: “Weston Beach Rugby has doubled in size and is now well established as one of Weston’s premium summer events.

"With the introduction of our main sponsor Gravity, as well as Redbull's involvement, this event can only grow.

"We are encouraged by the numbers of team entries and especially our minis and juniors tournament on the Friday.

"We look forward to welcoming the local community as well as new visitors to the town."

The main sponsor of the event is Gravity, while others include Red Bull, Thatchers, Butcombe Brewery, ConciergeUK, Fhoss, Karuta, Towans, Plumbase, Williams Group and Greenspinaker.

The event will also support The Royal Marines Charity.

Wristbands to enter the event at the weekend cost £5. Timings for each day are as follows:

Friday, August 5 – noon until 10.30pm

Saturday, August 6 – 9am until 10.30pm

Sunday, August 7 – 9am until 6pm

To find out more, visit westonbeachrugbyfest.co.uk.