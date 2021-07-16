Hundreds head to town for Weston Bike Night
- Credit: Derek Hitchins
Hundreds of motorcyclists have been descending on Weston for the town's popular bike nights.
Bikers from across the South West attend the gatherings to show off their wheels and raise money for the Royal British Legion.
Organiser Lyn Lovell said: "I would think by the high numbers we've been having that people are very happy to be back and I have been told it's nice to see the Beach Lawns being used again for bike nights.
"We've had numbers of 800-plus bikes the first few nights. We are hoping that the high numbers carry on on and we'll be raising lots of money for the RBL."
"We have safety measures in place for Covid and have been following the 2m distancing and hands face and space guidelines throughout the event. Even with the restrictions lifting on Monday, we will still keep those safety measures in place."
Weston Bike Nights will be running until September 9. The event runs every Thursday from 6pm and visitors are asked to donate £1 towards the RBL.
