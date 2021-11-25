Choral society ready for first performance since pre-pandemic

A choral group is preparing for its first indoor concert since the pandemic began.

Weston Choral will host two performances of Bob Chilcott’s Christmas Oratorio on December 4 at 7pm and 8.30pm.

The community event will feature singers from Worle Community School and members of the audience taking part.

The group's soloist is the renowned tenor, Peter Davoren, who sang at this year’s BBC Proms.

Worle School Youth Choir and Ensemble Inspirita will also be performing.

It is going to be performed twice on the same night in an attempt to get more audience through the doors as the group is Covid limited in terms of numbers.

The group has been supported for this concert by the Paragon Music Trust.

Bob Chilcott’s Christmas Oratorio was given its world premiere in 2019 in Gloucester Cathedral before the pandemic hit. It was later broadcast on BBC Radio Three.

Tickets, priced £6-9 must be booked in advance from Worle School, westonchoralsociety.org.uk or by calling 01934 813255.