Cinemas reopen after easing of lockdown restrictions

Published: 1:51 PM July 28, 2021

Two Weston cinemas have reopened since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Cineworld, in Dolphin Square, has confirmed it will maintain social distancing as well as maintaining hand sanitiser stations, deep cleaning, plastic till screens and more.

Guests have reacted positively, with Cineworld's Twitter and Facebook pages flooding with thanks and appreciation for the chain’s continued focus on the safety of their visitors.

The cinema has reopened with showings of Space Jam 2, Escape Room 2 and Old.

For more information on Cineworld Cinemas, log on to www.cineworld.com and for details on their Covid-19 safety measures please see the dedicated page here.

Following government guidelines, social distancing measures are being relaxed at all Odeon sites in England.

Face masks are now optional at Weston's Odeon and guests have been reminded to respect other people's decisions.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitisation protocols remain in place.

Social distancing has been removed from showings and people may be seated directly next to another guest.

An Odeon spokesman said: "We’ll have more frequent and more thorough cleaning routines throughout the cinema, with extra controls in all toilet facilities.

"Stations offering sanitising gels and wipes with our compliments will be available at allocated points. All cinema teams have been trained on the new safety and hygiene measures.

"We recommend you book online for a contactless experience and pay by card or contactless in cinema where possible to help you buy safer. We’re also offering a range of pre-packaged food and drinks, with contactless till payments."

Elsewhere, Burnham's Ritz Cinema announced the number of people admitted to screens will be limited to help it maintain social distancing and a special system will be in place to ensure only family groups sit together.

Guests are urged to book in advance where possible. To comply with physical distancing requirements, showtimes will be staggered so that no two screens are seating at the same time.

A managed queue will be in place when you enter the cinema and social distancing will still be used. Toilet facilities will still be available but capacity may be more limited than usual, and you may have to queue.