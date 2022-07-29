News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Classic cars, BBQ and drinks at charity summer fayre this weekend

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:59 PM July 29, 2022
Plant sale, Chris Swatton, Denis Hawkings and Kay Bebb with customers John Fry and Val Clare.

Weston Hospicecare will host a summer fayre this weekend where families can enjoy a range of activities from live entertainment, classic cars, games, craft stalls and a barbecue.

The event will take place tomorrow (July 30) on the Hornets rugby grounds, opposite Hutton Moor fields from 10.30am.

The free to enter fayre will raise money for the hospice, based in Uphill, which serves North Somerset and Sedgemoor by caring for adults with life-limiting illnesses.

Community fundraiser for Weston Hospicecare, Abi Smart, said: "We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our fabulous summer fayre this year.

"There’s going to be something for absolutely everyone. From the beautiful selection of incredible cars, to children’s games, to bouncy castles, to craft stalls and fantastic live entertainment.

"This is all to support the fantastic work that Weston Hospicecare does in our community.

"Finally, a massive thank you to everyone at Hornets Rugby Club for helping us make this happen."

Weston Hospicecare
Weston-super-Mare News

