Free exhibition on Ivy Millicent James on show at Weston Museum

An exhibition on the life and work of a famous local artist is now on show at Weston Museum.

The free display features the magnificent creations laboured by Weston artist Ivy Millicent James, who lived in the town more than 60 years ago.

Ivy was born in 1879 at 1 Atlantic Villas to an artistic family, she enrolled at Weston School of Art in 1895 and became one of the town's earliest art students.

Later in life she grew into a celebrated postcard artist and active suffragette. With her skills as an artist she designed the Weston suffragette banner.

Ivy made her name with the postcard boom of the early 1900s and her Christmas cards also became highly sought after.

On display at the museum until July 9 will be the many works she completed throughout her life brought together for the first time under one roof, including her paintings of European destinations, personal notes, her suffragette banner and medal of merit awarded by Weston School of Art.

Weston Town Council heritage, arts and culture committee chairman, Cllr John Crockford-Hawley, said: "Ivy is probably the first nationally acclaimed graduate of Weston College and I'm sure today's art students would gain much by viewing this important exhibition."

Ivy died at her family home in Grove Park Road in 1965. A blue plaque at the house now commemorates her life.