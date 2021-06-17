WIN: Tickets to T.Rex tribute act at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

Published: 9:23 AM June 17, 2021

A tribute act will make a welcome return to a Weston theatre next month.

T.Rextasy will perform at the Playhouse Theatre on July 4.

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era.

With Bolan's special ingredient of Rock-a-Boogie songs, the band had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s including Love To Boogie, Telegram Sam, Jeepster and 20th Century Boy.

T.Rextasy have been performing around the world for more than 20 years, a career that ironically outlives Marc’s very own T.Rex.

T.Rextasy is the only band to have been authorised and endorsed by Marc Bolan’s Catalogue Management and are officially recognised as the world’s number one dedicated group for glam rocker Marc Bolan of T.Rex.

Their doppelganger singer and guitarist, Danielz, leads the band through a series of powerful and mesmerising songs by one of the greatest rock bands to come out of the 1960s.

T.Rextasy has a career spanning more than 25 years and is now regarded beyond the boundaries of ‘tribute’ and are respected as a success in their own right.

Bolan was killed in a car accident in 1977 and his death resulted in the disbandment of the group.

T.Rextasy are the only group to have the blessing and support from Marc’s family and former band members and its producer Tony Visconti.

