Project helps people in their recovery from substance abuse

Published: 3:00 PM May 19, 2021

A creative project which aided people in their recovery from substance abuse has been deemed a success.

Creative directors of That Creative Thingy Wotisit CIC received funding from North Somerset Council to run a 14-week project in a recovery house in Weston.

Mandarin House is a community home for those who are recovering from substance abuse addiction.

The creative project's aims were to bring creativity to the clients and services users within the community house, and encourage them to use creative skills within their recovery.

Each week the group would get together to try out new ways of making art as well as incorporating a Weston kindness rock project to paint and learn the chakras, associated with Weston super Rocks.

Tania Bodalia from Weston-super-Rocks said: "All our projects are designed to reduce mental health, loneliness and social isolation.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to deliver health beneficial workshops in the recovery sector.

"None of this would have been possible without funding and support from North Somerset Council."

The course ended with an art exhibit in which the clients were able to show the skills they have learnt and talk openly about the process of making art and how it's helping with everyday life, throughout lockdown and their journey in recovery.

Local artist Bev G Star added: "It's always a joy to share my creative skills with other people, I encourage people to connect with art in practice, as well as help people to ignite a creative license of their own."

The funding provided by the council helped supply the materials used to create art and there was a chance to try spray painting, pot painting, drawing techniques, mandalas and clay work.

Recovery house manager, Dawn Griffiths was happy with the success of the pilot project and is proud of the mindset creating art has had on the people within the recovery community.

A second project is due to start and all involved couldn't be happier to share and use creativity to inspire.