Weston pub to host new monthly music nights

The first of a new monthly original music night at The Fork n Ale starts on April 5.

The best up and coming touring acts from the South West will be playing each month with local support from the brilliant pool of musicians that are trying to get their own music out to audiences.

The Fork n Ale in partnership with RP Promotions continues to support local arts and artists to give them a platform to share their undoubted talent with audiences.

To support the night and encourage people out to the venue The Fork n Ale will be putting on a special offer of a pint/house drink, burger and fries or a bowl of dirty fries with topping for only £12.

Richard Pegler from RP Promotions said: "Weston is seeing a resurgence of live music again which is really exciting to see.

"The number of open mike nights shows we have a huge pool of talent in this town and myself and The Fork n Ale want to ensure there is another platform for musicians writing their own music to be able to share it with people.

"The focus of live music nights in Weston tends to be covers bands which are great but we also need to ensure we support and nurture our local writers so they can share and improve their talent locally before hopefully going on to bigger stages nationally".

First up is Kololo supported by Emily Ford.