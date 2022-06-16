What's on at the Tropicana this summer?

Things to do

A series of educational events will run alongside See Monster this summer at the Tropicana. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

A programme of events has been planned to run alongside the See Monster's arrival to the Tropicana in Weston this summer.

Tropicana: What's Next? is a showcase of events at the indoor space with a focus on education, well-being, curative arts and cultural events running parallel to the giant 33ft art installation expected to hit Weston this season.

It will be delivered by North Somerset Council in partnership with local creative consultants and sponsors including A.P Signs and Print and Yatton Post Office.

The programme will offer both free and ticketed events.

Below is a rundown of all the events taking place at the Tropicana from July to September.

July 31

Vegan & Eco Fair: Plant-based food and drink, ethical clothing and sustainable products.

To book a stand, email hello@whatsnextfest.com.

August 1 to 13

STEAM Themed Art Exhibition: A display of paintings and sculptures by local artists.

August 15 & 22

Tropicana From Page to Stage: A young person’s creative writing course to explore and deliver script writing.

August 16 to 18

Tropicana Re:Member: A daily workshop including an exploration into whether the creative arts can help with well-being, loneliness, mental health and memory.

August 19 & 26, September 9 & 10

Tropicana Platform: An opportunity for emerging artists to showcase their talent.

August 23 to 25

Tropicana Co:Laboratory: Educational panels on sea pollution, young people and community activism, agriculture and biodiversity.

August 27 & 28

Bank Holiday Weekend of Live Music: DJ music, vinyl's v digital (August 27), performances from emerging local bands (August 28).

September 1 to 4

Theatre Performance: Commercial theatre production created using the circular economy, exploring the programme’s themes.

September 5 to 16

Flood Exhibition: An educational and immersive experience around the local floods of Uphill.

September 6 to 8

Creative Spaces: Free venue space for theatre companies to devise and develop new work.

September 11

Film Night: With a focus on sustainability and cleaner coastlines.

September 16

What’s Next? Closing Event.

To book a space on one of the workshops or creative writing courses, email hello@whatsnextfest.com.