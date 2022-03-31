All the biggest events coming up this year in Weston

Are you struggling to find out what to do?

After a challenging two years caused by the pandemic, Weston is set to host loads of events which hopes to bring thousands of visitors to the town.

Below is a full list of the biggest events set to hit Weston later this year.

World at War Weekend

This weekend (April 2 to 3) will see the Helicopter Museum, near Haywood Village, host its 10th anniversary show with living history camps and vintage military vehicles and aircraft on display around the old airfield.

Eat:Weston

The eat:Festival will return to Weston on April 9 at the Italian Gardens where foodies can expect a record number of stalls to bring local and natural produce right to your doorstep.

The popular event usually sees street performers, music and more than 70 traders fill the high street space in a day of new experiences.

Pageant of Transport

The annual Pageant of Transport is to return to Weston for the Easter bank holiday weekend on April 16 to 17 where the Beach Lawns will host an array of classic cars, vintage motorbikes, tractors, lorries and military vehicles.

It will be the events first outing since the pandemic and hopes to be its 'biggest yet'.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pageant-of-transport-tickets-251485388567.

See Monster

A huge North Sea oil platform as tall as the Grand Atlantic Hotel will be placed in the Tropicana this summer as part of the national Unboxed: Creativity in the UK festival.

For 10 weeks, the See Monster art installation hopes to challenge perspectives on ecological damage and drive a conversation shift on climate change.

It will be the first and only repurposed oil rig in the world and expects to bring around 200,000 visitors to Weston for the free event.

The National Refuse Championships

Bin lorries will race along the promenade on June 17 and 18 for the National Refuse Championships.

The competition is an annual celebration of the people who collect waste and recycling all whilst raising money for charity.

More than 30 teams compete by loading wheelie bins with bags into refuse vehicles.

Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend

After a two year hiatus, the hugely popular Weston Airshow will return to the skies for Armed Forces Weekend on June 25 to 26.

Around 200,000 are expected to watch the Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight perform fly-overs and acrobatics.

Also on offer will be a fairground, food stalls, children's entertainment and trade stands across Beach Lawns and the seafront.

Lions Real Ale and Cider Festival

For its 15th year, Weston Lion's will host the popular real ale and cider festival will return to Beach Lawns for July 29 to 31.

It promises to deliver an array of beverages after being forced to cancel due to the pandemic.

Weston Dairy Festival

The Beach Lawns will host the dairy festival on August 4 to 7 where dairy fanatics celebrate all things milk with a combination of live entertainment and an array of stalls featuring local produce.

Beach Rugby Festival

From August 5 to 7 there will be an open tournament of tag rugby on the beach.

The Sea Shanty Festival and Folk Festival

Also from August 5 to 7 a range of seaside entertainment will take place across the town with pirates invading Weston for a sing song - ooh argh!

Beach Race

October 21 to 23 will see the beach race return to Weston for its 39th anniversary.

A six mile course will be constructed with 200,000 tons of sand used for the track.

Weston Carnival

And of course the famous carnival will return after a long two years on November 11 which promises to unite the streets of Weston with a magical illumination parade.