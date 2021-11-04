Jason Byrne to perform in Weston next week

A popular Irish comedian will bring his new stand-up show to Weston this weekend.

Jason Byrne will perform Audience Precipitation at the Tropicana on November 12.

Jason, who had to postpone several shows to undergo a routine heart procedure, was very disappointed to have to put the tour on hold, but is now more ready than ever to shower audiences with his popular and much-loved mayhem for 24 dates across the UK.

He said: “I was devastated that I had to postpone some of my tour gigs due to me heart acting the bollix, but I'm all fixed now and pumping to go.

"So I'll see you all real soon now, as I've been a big brave boy, and dying, well living, to get back on stage to have the biggest laugh ever.”

Jason's TV credits include Live At The Apollo, The Royal Variety Performance and The John Bishop Show.

Tickets, priced £20.50, are available online at www.ticketline.co.uk