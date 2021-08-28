WSM WTI nws 350ps Whirligig festival

Published: 9:00 AM August 28, 2021

Daring acrobatic and aerial acts, a circus show and giant puppets are just some of the acts which will be taking over Weston during the Whirligig festival later this month.

The award-winning Whirligig festival, presented by Theatre Orchard, is returning to the town on September 10-12 with its biggest line-up yet.

The free fiesta starts with a launch party on Friday night from 6-8.30pm in the Italian Gardens, when entertainment includes a giant puppet walkabout, juggling acts and a mesmerising aerial circus show.

On Saturday, from 11.30am-6pm, the Italian Gardens will come alive with spectacular performance from homegrown and internationally-acclaimed talent.

Headlining the event is Motionhouse – who were part of Team GB’s Wembley homecoming concert on BBC 1 – with their Wild show, which is supported by Without Walls. Audiences can watch performers use incredible feats to move through a forest of tall poles.

Performances also include a 'breath-taking' breakdance, acrobatic and trampolining display, courtesy of James Wilton Dance, as well as a perilous tight rope feat by Stefano di Renzo.

Fiona Matthews, creative director at Theatre Orchard, said: “Whirligig is back to take over the town centre with experiences that will amaze, move and uplift.

“We were unable to go ahead with Whirligig last year due to Covid restrictions. So this year the jaw-dropping spectacle and irresistible fun extends across three days in some of Weston’s most brilliant spots, showcasing breath-taking creative talent and bringing people together in the great outdoors. Come and celebrate something out-of-this-world with us.”

Spectators can enjoy a host of colourful street acts including Artizani’s Bees! The Colony’, Autin Dance Theatre’s sentient sea giant puppet, stilt walkers and Puppets with Guts.

The festival will wind down in Grove Park on Sunday, from 1-5pm, with theatre shows, dance performances, magic and acoustic music from local bands.

Theatre Orchard is a partner in Without Walls, working with festivals and artists to organise outdoor arts to people in towns and cities cross the UK.

To see a full timetable for the festival, log on to theatreorchard.org.uk/whirligig