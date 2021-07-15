WIN: Tickets to Ibiza Club Classics night at Weston's Tropicana
Planning for the ultimate post-pandemic party, Weston's iconic live music venue will be hosting a trio of premier club nights for summer.
On July 24, the Ibiza Club Classics will be serving-up a night packed with balearic beats, trance, club anthems and out-and-out bangers at the Tropicana.
The Mercury has teamed up with the Tropicana to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the event.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on July 22.
Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Ibiza Club Classics competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.
Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.
By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.
