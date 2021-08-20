News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
WIN: Tickets to 90s Anthems night at Tropicana

Henry Woodsford

Published: 12:06 PM August 20, 2021   
Riky Grover will play at the 1980s night.

Riky Grover will play at the 1980s night.

A night of tunes from an iconic musical era will be heard in Weston next week, and readers could win tickets to the event.

90s Anthems will be performed at the Tropicana on August 27 at 7.30pm.

For one night only, DJ Ricky Grover will take ravers back to the 1990s for the best floorfillers and dance anthems from this fantastic decade.

All the dance hits, alternative anthems, Britpop bangers and hip-hop classics will be played as  the evening celebrates everything 90s with top DJ's bringing you the biggest sounds and best memories.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Tropicana to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on August 25.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.

Weston-super-Mare News

