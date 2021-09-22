WIN: Tickets to Bowie Experience at Weston's Playhouse
- Credit: Parkwood Theatres
Iconic hits from David Bowie will be recreated in Weston.
Bowie Experience will perform at the Playhouse Theatre on October 10 at 7.30pm.
The show is a concert celebrating the sound and vision of David Bowie. A must-see for all Bowie fans.
The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on September 30.
Enter online or send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Bowie Experience competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.
Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.
By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.