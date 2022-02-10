WIN: Tickets to Elvis Presley tribute

The music of Elvis Presley will be recreated in Weston next month.

The Elvis Years: The Story of The King will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre on March 5 at 7.30pm.

Join Mario Kombou, his all-star band and award-winning singers for an unforgettable journey through over 50 golden greats spanning over three decades – from the early Sun Records hits to the majestic Las Vegas performances, via The Jordanaires, the army years, authentic re-creations from the Hollywood movies and the stunning 68 TV special.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 17.

Mario Kombou will perform as which famous musician?

Loading…

Enter online only. Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.