WIN: Family tickets to see Fireman Sam at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

Published: 3:00 PM July 8, 2021

Fireman Sam Live will be performed at the Playhouse. - Credit: Parkwood Theatres

Two families can win free tickets to see an old favourite at a Weston theatre later this month.

Fireman Sam Live: Saves The Circus will be performed at the Playhouse on July 25 at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus.

But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of family tickets, which comprises of four tickets each, to a showing of their choice.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on July 15.

Fireman Sam Live will be performed at which theatre?

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Fireman Sam competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.