News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

WIN: Family tickets to see Fireman Sam at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:00 PM July 8, 2021   
Fireman Sam Live will be performed at the Playhouse.

Fireman Sam Live will be performed at the Playhouse. - Credit: Parkwood Theatres

Two families can win free tickets to see an old favourite at a Weston theatre later this month.

Fireman Sam Live: Saves The Circus will be performed at the Playhouse on July 25 at 11.30am and 2.30pm.

When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus.

But with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger. Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus?

Fireman Sam Live will be performed at the Playhouse. 

Fireman Sam Live will be performed at the Playhouse. - Credit: Parkwood Theatres

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of family tickets, which comprises of four tickets each, to a showing of their choice.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on July 15.

Fireman Sam Live will be performed at which theatre?

Most Read

  1. 1 Could former restaurant become drive-thru burger facility?
  2. 2 Teenagers arrested after police find knives and cannabis in Worle
  3. 3 Public consultation launches on Banwell Bypass route
  1. 4 Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless
  2. 5 Trips to Steep Holm Island to restart next week
  3. 6 Charity match 'would have made Liam Shepherd proud', says mum
  4. 7 Police appeal after security guard injured in assault
  5. 8 In The Dock
  6. 9 Parents thank 'amazing' reception teachers for support through first year
  7. 10 Bristol Airport introduces Jet2 flight

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Fireman Sam competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston's Marine Lake has been closed since April.

Marine Lake

Marine Lake reopens for the summer

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
The new Lidl store in Winterstoke Road, Weston.

REVEALED: Three new supermarkets to open in North Somerset towns

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Some of the disruptions that could delay your travel in North Somerset from July 5.  

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset next week

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
The Steepholmers

Tropicana

Sixty bands to perform at new sea shanty festival in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus