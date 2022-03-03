News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
WIN: Tickets to Friends The Musical at Weston Playhouse

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM March 3, 2022
Friends The Musical.

Friends The Musical. - Credit: Parkwood Theatres

So, no one told you life was gonna be this way, nor did they tell you about the hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons one of TV’s all-time greatest shows in the hit off-broadway and Las Vegas show Friends! The Musical Parody.

Friends! The Musical Parody will be there for you in 2022 as it tours the UK and Ireland for the first time, stopping off at Weston's Playhouse Theatre on April 12 at 7.30pm. 

Friends! The Musical Parody takes a hilarious look and remembers the TV phenomenon that ruled the 90s and became a cultural institution with millions of fans across the globe.

Like the original television series, Friends! The Musical Parody follows the lives of six wacky 20-somethings and goes back in time to celebrate and poke fun at some of their most iconic moments as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.

Friends! The Musical Parody is an hilarious good-hearted romp through our favourite moments from the hit TV show in an uncensored, hilarious, fast-paced, music-filled production.

The fun begins on an ordinary day at the corner coffee show, Central Perk, when a certain runaway bride, with the signature hairstyle, stumbles into the lives of five other friends and kicks the whole gang out of second gear. Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel, haven’t gone anywhere and are singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in a delightful musical parody that harnesses the nostalgia for the iconic TV show and takes it to hilarious new places.

Friends! The Musical Parody is lead by a talented cast who nail the quirks, the mannerisms and the catchphrases of our favourite characters. Now it’s your chance to be part of the next chapter in the Friends saga.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on March 10.

Which hit TV show will be parodied in Weston on April 12? 

Enter online only. Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.

