WIN: Tickets to see John Bramwell and Alex Lipinski in Weston's Grove Park

Published: 6:00 PM June 30, 2021

John Bramwell is performing in Weston later this month. - Credit: John Bramwell

Top musicians will be taking over a Weston park later this month and Mercury readers could win tickets to the gig.

John Branwell, from I Am Kloot, is performing in the bandstand at Grove Park on July 17, along with Weston musician Alex Lipinski and the Crown Electric.

John Bramwell played at Loves Café just before the first lockdown in February 2020, winning over many fans with his spell-binding performance. Owner Anna Southwell heaped high praise on the musician hailing it as ‘one of the best performances Loves has seen’.

This time, he is bringing his friends Dave Fidler and Harriet Bradshaw, members of his band The Full Harmonic Convergence to town for the performance. He is also being supported on the night by stellar local singer songwriter Alex Lipinski and his band.

Alex Lipinski is performing at the gig in Grove Park. - Credit: Alex Lipinski

Loves Café, in West Street, is renowned for its live music performances. But due to limited capacity inside the venue following Covid regulations, Loves is taking its run of summer shows outside.

Anna said: “Using the bandstand for what it was originally designed for is a very special thing, and it’s going to be a wonderful evening for everyone.”

Tickets for the show are £20 per person, or £120 for a group of six. Doors open at 6.30pm, and the event has a 10pm curfew.

Spectators cannot take alcohol onto the site, but Loves will be providing a bar service and selling local produce. To book, log on to www.lovesweston.co.uk

Loves has teamed up with Weston Mercury to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a group booking for six people worth £120.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question. Who is accompanying John Bramwell at the gig on July 17?

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on July 8.

Loading…

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Loves competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.