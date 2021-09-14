WIN: Tickets to The Magic Of The Beatles at Weston's Playhouse Theatre
A tribute to one of the most recognisable bands in history will be performed in Weston next month.
The Magic Of The Beatles will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, on October 2 at 7.30pm.
The band, which has been described as the leading The Beatles tribute show, provide an authentic and lively experience.
The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on September 23.
Enter online or send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Story Of The Beatles competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.
Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.
