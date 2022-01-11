WIN: Tickets to The Best Of Take That

The Best Of Take That will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre. - Credit: Parkwood Theatres

A tribute to Take That will be performed in Weston next month.

The Best Of Take That, performed by Rule The World, will be hosted at the Playhouse Theatre on February 4 at 7.30pm.

As Take That celebrate 30 years dominating the charts, Rule the World present an exciting high-energy production dedicated to the UK’s number one boyband.

This spectacular tribute comes complete with a five-piece lineup and supporting dancers, magnificent lighting, fast costume changes and exceptional live vocals.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 20.

