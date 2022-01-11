News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
WIN: Tickets to The Best Of Take That

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 5:15 PM January 11, 2022
The Best Of Take That will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre.

The Best Of Take That will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre.

A tribute to Take That will be performed in Weston next month.

The Best Of Take That, performed by Rule The World, will be hosted at the Playhouse Theatre on February 4 at 7.30pm. 

As Take That celebrate 30 years dominating the charts, Rule the World present an exciting high-energy production dedicated to the UK’s number one boyband.

The Best Of Take That will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre.

The Best Of Take That will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre.

This spectacular tribute comes complete with a five-piece lineup and supporting dancers, magnificent lighting, fast costume changes and exceptional live vocals.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 20.

Enter online only. Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.

The Best Of Take That will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre.

The Best Of Take That will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre.


