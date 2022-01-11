WIN: Tickets to The Best Of Take That
- Credit: Parkwood Theatres
A tribute to Take That will be performed in Weston next month.
The Best Of Take That, performed by Rule The World, will be hosted at the Playhouse Theatre on February 4 at 7.30pm.
As Take That celebrate 30 years dominating the charts, Rule the World present an exciting high-energy production dedicated to the UK’s number one boyband.
This spectacular tribute comes complete with a five-piece lineup and supporting dancers, magnificent lighting, fast costume changes and exceptional live vocals.
The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 20.
Enter online only. Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to 'caring, loving and funny' 17-year-old who died in collision
- 2 Weston charity unveils plan for town superstore - featuring drive-through donations
- 3 Police seize up to £500k worth of cannabis at Weston property
- 4 Major plans for Weston Rugby Club ground revealed - including 182 homes and health centre
- 5 Roman find in Somerset set for TV feature this week
- 6 Boxing Day thieves target Weston pharmacy
- 7 PC 'took photo of DEAD BODY' on his mobile, disciplinary claims
- 8 North Somerset Covid rates 'highest ever', says council
- 9 Air ambulance takes casualty to hospital after Somerset crash
- 10 First sneak peek at Weston's See Monster
By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.