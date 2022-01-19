WIN: Tickets to The Carpenters tribute
- Credit: Parkwood Theatres
A tribute to The Carpenters will be staged in Weston next month.
The British Carpenters will perform at the Playhouse Theatre on February 13 at 7.30pm.
The British Carpenters, starring the fantastic Sally Creedon as Karen Carpenter and with a cast made up of musicians straight from London’s West End.
Bringing to life all the hits including, Close To You, Top Of The World, Rainy Days and Mondays, Mr Postman, Goodbye To Love and many more.
The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 27.
Enter online only. Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.
By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.