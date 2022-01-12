WIN: Tickets to The Opera Boys at Weston's Playhouse Theatre
- Credit: Parkwood Theatres
The Opera Boys return with a brand new show, featuring the biggest songs from the West End and Broadway.
The Opera Boys: A Night At The Musicals will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre on February 5 at 7.30pm.
Four-part harmony musical medleys are combined with stunning solo performances.
The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.
The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.
To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 20.
Enter online only. Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.
Most Read
- 1 Weston pub set for £190k revamp
- 2 Tributes paid to 'caring, loving and funny' 17-year-old who died in collision
- 3 Weston charity unveils plan for town superstore - featuring drive-through donations
- 4 Police seize up to £500k worth of cannabis at Weston property
- 5 Major plans for Weston Rugby Club ground revealed - including 182 homes and health centre
- 6 First Bus announces major changes to bus services
- 7 Roman find in Somerset set for TV feature this week
- 8 Free Covid testing vans back on the road in North Somerset
- 9 Puxton Park employee nominated for national award
- 10 Avon and Somerset residents lost £2 MILLION to romance fraud
By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.