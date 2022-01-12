WIN: Tickets to The Opera Boys at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

The Opera Boys will perform at the Playhouse. - Credit: Parkwood Theatres

The Opera Boys return with a brand new show, featuring the biggest songs from the West End and Broadway.

The Opera Boys: A Night At The Musicals will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre on February 5 at 7.30pm.

Four-part harmony musical medleys are combined with stunning solo performances.

The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.

