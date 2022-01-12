News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
WIN: Tickets to The Opera Boys at Weston's Playhouse Theatre

Henry Woodsford

Published: 5:00 PM January 12, 2022
The Opera Boys will perform at the Playhouse.

The Opera Boys will perform at the Playhouse. - Credit: Parkwood Theatres

The Opera Boys return with a brand new show, featuring the biggest songs from the West End and Broadway.

The Opera Boys: A Night At The Musicals will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre on February 5 at 7.30pm.

Four-part harmony musical medleys are combined with stunning solo performances.

The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 20.

Enter online only. Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Weston-super-Mare News

