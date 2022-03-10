WIN: Tickets to The Steepholmers

The Steepholmers on the main stage on Saturday night. - Credit: The Steepholmers

Weston’s very own sea shanty band, The Steepholmers, have a number of free tickets to a special musical event.

On March 19 from 5-11pm, at St Paul’s Church, Walliscote Road, the band will be running in association with Reaper Events.

The aim of this fundraiser will be to raise funds for this year’s Weston Sea Shanty and Folk Music Festival in August.

The event will also feature a competition for the best-dressed pirate and a full bar will be available.

Two tickets for the concert are available (otherwise priced at £6 per seat).

The Mercury can offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on March 18.

