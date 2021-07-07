News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

WIN: Tickets to Tina Turner tribute act at Playhouse Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:00 PM July 7, 2021   
Totally Tina is coming to the Playhouse later this month.

Totally Tina is coming to the Playhouse later this month. - Credit: Parkwood Theatres

A tribute to the queen of rock 'n' roll is coming to a Weston theatre later this month, and Mercury readers could be win free tickets to the action.

Totally Tina: The Award-winning Tina Turner Spectacular will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre on July 29.

Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s supreme Tina, Justine Riddoch and her talented cast. 

When Tina Turner burst onto the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances – and those never-ending legs.

Early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come. We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When The Heartache Is Over propelled her to stadium concert stardom. 

Turner, whose original name is Anna Mae Bullock, was born in America's Brownsville, Tennessee in 1939 and found success in the rhythm-and-blues, soul, and rock genres in a career which has spanned more than five decades.

The iconic singer has become one of the top-selling music artists of all time and she has sold more than 200 million albums and singles worldwide.

Most Read

  1. 1 Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless
  2. 2 Charity match 'would have made Liam Shepherd proud', says mum
  3. 3 Public consultation launches on Banwell Bypass route
  1. 4 In The Dock
  2. 5 Trips to Steep Holm Island to restart next week
  3. 6 Parents thank 'amazing' reception teachers for support through first year
  4. 7 Council ordered to pay woman £21,000 in missed fostering payments
  5. 8 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset next week
  6. 9 Stylish house a stone’s throw away from Weston town centre
  7. 10 North Somerset getting ready for life post-lockdown, survey reveals

Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine is the supreme Tina, winning the National Tribute Award.

She has got the looks, she has got the moves, but most of all, she has got the voice. Join an army of loyal fans for a truly authentic, fun-packed musical spectacular.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on July 15.

Who will perform as Tina Turner in Totally Tina?

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Totally Tina competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the theatre.

Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston's Marine Lake has been closed since April.

Marine Lake

Marine Lake reopens for the summer

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
The new Lidl store in Winterstoke Road, Weston.

REVEALED: Three new supermarkets to open in North Somerset towns

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the houses at Nightingale Court.

Shops could be demolished as plan submitted to downsize shopping area

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
The Steepholmers

Tropicana

Sixty bands to perform at new sea shanty festival in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon