WIN: Tickets to Tina Turner tribute act at Playhouse Theatre

A tribute to the queen of rock 'n' roll is coming to a Weston theatre later this month, and Mercury readers could be win free tickets to the action.

Totally Tina: The Award-winning Tina Turner Spectacular will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre on July 29.

Come shake a tail feather with the UK’s supreme Tina, Justine Riddoch and her talented cast.

When Tina Turner burst onto the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances – and those never-ending legs.

Early hits River Deep – Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come. We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It, I Don’t Wanna Lose You and When The Heartache Is Over propelled her to stadium concert stardom.

Turner, whose original name is Anna Mae Bullock, was born in America's Brownsville, Tennessee in 1939 and found success in the rhythm-and-blues, soul, and rock genres in a career which has spanned more than five decades.

The iconic singer has become one of the top-selling music artists of all time and she has sold more than 200 million albums and singles worldwide.

Supported by her dazzling dancing girls in sequins, feathers and diamonds, Justine is the supreme Tina, winning the National Tribute Award.

She has got the looks, she has got the moves, but most of all, she has got the voice. Join an army of loyal fans for a truly authentic, fun-packed musical spectacular.

