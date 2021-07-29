News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Wind and water sports in Weston

Vicky Angear

Published: 3:41 PM July 29, 2021   
Windsurfers back out in the bay.

Windsurfers in Weston Bay. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

Weston-super-Mare is one of the most popular destinations in the UK for wind and water sports. 

The Bristol Channel has the second largest tidal range in the world, making Weston a prime place to enjoy a range of activities, from kitesurfing, windsurfing and water skiing, to land boarding and sailing. While Marine Lake also attracts paddle boarders and open water swimmers.  

Marine Lake paddle boarding

Paddle boarding on Weston's Marine Lake. - Credit: whatSUP

Benjamin Peters, from Worle, who founded the WhatSUP paddle boarding charity enjoys a variety of wind and water sports in Weston. He said: “When conditions are right, it’s probably one of the best kite and windsurfing locations. 

“But, we have also got the second-fastest riptide in the world, so people need to be really cautious when going out into the bay. If you are paddleboarding, stick to Marine Lake, Clevedon Marine Lake or river. It’s not advisable in the bay as you can get stuck really quickly. “ 

We have compiled a list of some of the sports you can try out in Weston, while enjoying the stunning scenery around Weston Bay. 

Hardy fellows windsurfing in the sea near Weston beach.

Weston is a prime location for wind and water sports. - Credit: Paul Cousins

Power kiting 

Kitesurfers, land boarders and kite buggy enthusiasts can often be seen harnessing the wind at the Uphill end of the beach. Many of the thrill-seekers are part of the North Somerset Wind Wheels and Waves club. Members enjoy their adrenalin-fuelled hobbies in the designated wind zone. The friendly group also meets on Tuesday evenings after 6pm during the summer. For more details, log on to windwheelsandwaves.weebly.com or follow the group on Facebook. 

Windsurfing.

Weston and Brean are popular for kite buggies. - Credit: Archant

Kite buggying and kite landboarding 

Weston and Brean beaches are great spots for kite buggying and land boarding. The South and West Association of Traction Kiting (SWATK) was set up in 2003 by a small group of kiting enthusiasts to promote the sport of power kiting. The club describes its members as a ‘friendly, diverse bunch’ whose only aim is to have fun. For details, log on to swatk.weebly.com 

Greenfingers leaving Weston Bay with Steep Holm Island behind him.

A boat leaving Weston Bay with Steep Holm Island on the horizon. - Credit: Archant

Sailing, windsurfing and canoeing 

Yachts can often be seen racing around the bay, or enjoying a leisurely cruise around the coast. Weston Bay Yacht Club’s aim is to serve all of Weston Bay’s wind and water users, from sailors and canoeists to jet skiers and kite flyers. The clubhouse has changing rooms with hot showers, a cheap bar and lounge, and a busy social calendar. The club also offers mooring space along the River Axe for around 100 yachts, and a training room for RYA approved courses. For details, log on to wbyc.co.uk 

paddle boarding on Marine Lake

WhatSUP sessions on Marine Lake. - Credit: whatSUP

Paddle boarding 

WhatSUP UK offers stand-up paddleboarding sessions at Marine Lake, and the River Yeo in Congresbury. People of all ages and abilities can try out the popular sport. For everyone who books onto a session, Benjamin Peters, who runs the club, provides a free place for disadvantaged children in the area. Members are out on the lake most weekends and over the summer holidays. For more details, follow whatsupuk on Facebook or log on to www.whatsupuk.com 

Waterskiing on Weston Bay.

Waterskiing on Weston Bay. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Water skiing 

Water skiing is a thrilling sport to watch, but if you fancy donning a pair of skis and taking to the waves, then Weston Bay Water Sports Club can help. Weston is the ideal location for the sport, with free access to the extended slipway. The club also has its own launch vehicle and kit for hire. 

Young Lads Rollerblading on the Sea Front having Fun

Wednesday is skate night on the prom. - Credit: James Griffiths

Skating, skateboarding and rollerblading 

Wednesday night is skate night in Weston. Every week, from 7pm, people with roller skates and blades, skateboards, scooters and long boards gather to skate up and down the promenade for fun. Anyone can pop along to join in, and enjoy the fresh sea air and views across Weston, Worle and Uphill. 

North Somerset Council has set aside a dedicated wind zone on the beach. To use it, people must be members of either Wind, Wheels & Waves, SWATK or the British Land Speedsail Association. This is to ensure that users have third party insurance.   

