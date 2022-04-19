Village concert will raise money for Ukraine

A North Somerset village is rallying to raise money for Ukraine - through the power of song.

Winscombe residents are hosting a Local Folk concert at the Royal British Legion Winscombe Club on Saturday (April 23), at 7.30pm, in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Organisers say it will be a memorable evening with a wide range of music and poetry performances, including Irish ballads, country and original music created by locals.

Guests will be asked to take part in a raffle with numerous prizes donated by local firms, with the main prize being a spring hamper worth £200, donated by housebuilder Redrow South West.

Nigel Carson, event organiser, said: "My wife and I have been watching the news teary-eyed every evening, so we decided to take action.

"We can all do our part to support those suffering and we therefore want to invite everyone to join us this Saturday."

The venue, performances and prizes are all gifted and all funds raised at the event will be donated directly to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

"This wouldn’t be possible without the generous spirits of performers, the Royal British Legion and the spectacular raffle donations, such as the hamper from Redrow South West," said Nigel.

Charlotte Newnes, area sales manager for Redrow in the South West, said the firm was keen to help.

"With everything that’s going on in the world, most individuals wish to provide some assistance – but it can be difficult to know how best to do so," she said.

"Here at Redrow we are delighted to offer our support to such an inventive charity event and we would recommend everyone join the event."

Tickets to the Local Folk Concert can be purchased online in advance for £8, or on the door on the day of the event, for £10.