Worle Jumble Trail 2022: All you need to know
- Credit: Archant
Bargain hunters unite!
The third Worle Jumble Trail is set to take place later this month.
Browsers will be be out in force for the event between 11am and 4pm on Sunday, August 28.
"The people of Worle will be selling many fabulous items from in front of their homes much like multiple garage sales," said a spokesperson.
"A map of all the sales will be available on the Worle Jumble Trail Facebook Page."
A jumble trail is a number of sales on the same day, taking place mainly outside people’s houses.
A map is produced of all the seller’s locations, shared amongst the buyers on the sale date.
The Worle map will be available at www.facebook.com/WorleJumbleTeam, as well as on the community board at the Co-op in Worle High Street.
Further details can be found online at www.facebook.com/WorleJumbleTeam or by email to worlejumbletrail@gmail.com.