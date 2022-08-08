News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Things to do

Worle Jumble Trail 2022: All you need to know

person

Paul Jones

Published: 9:08 AM August 8, 2022
Jumble sale raising money for the tennis club. Picture: Jeremy Long

A range of sales will take place in Worle - Credit: Archant

Bargain hunters unite! 

The third Worle Jumble Trail is set to take place later this month.

Browsers will be be out in force for the event between 11am and 4pm on Sunday, August 28. 

"The people of Worle will be selling many fabulous items from in front of their homes much like multiple garage sales," said a spokesperson. 

"A map of all the sales will be available on the Worle Jumble Trail Facebook Page."

A jumble trail is a number of sales on the same day, taking place mainly outside people’s houses. 

A map is produced of all the seller’s locations, shared amongst the buyers on the sale date. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Rural bus routes could get axed in proposals drawn up by First Bus
  2. 2 Educational role play centre is 'welcome boost' to Weston high street
  3. 3 Toy soldiers 'invade' Weston
  1. 4 Drug dealer ran operation from Weston flat while tenant was in hospital
  2. 5 Multiple-room villa-style house in popular area of Weston
  3. 6 Work underway to boost walking and cycling in Weston town centre
  4. 7 Somerset MP refuses to back 'unimaginative' council funding bid
  5. 8 Manhunt as another prisoner absconds from HMP Leyhill
  6. 9 New path will provide safer route to village school
  7. 10 Weston's Grand Pier named in top 10 UK arcades

The Worle map will be available at www.facebook.com/WorleJumbleTeam, as well as on the community board at the Co-op in Worle High Street.

Further details can be found online at www.facebook.com/WorleJumbleTeam or by email to worlejumbletrail@gmail.com.

Worle News

Don't Miss

The incident occured at The Loft nightclub. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Avon and Somerset Police

'Unexplained' death at Weston nightclub

Carrington Walker

person
Ashcombe park fire

Avon Fire and Rescue Service

VIDEO: Large chunk of Weston park set alight 'deliberately'

Carrington Walker

person
Apex Leisure and Wildlife Park, Highbridge.

Pets

Visitors should avoid popular lake due to 'toxic blue-green algae'

Carrington Walker

person
Front of an immaculate Bath-stone Victorian mid-terraced house with deep bay windows, dark grey door and wall in front.

Property of the Week | Partnership

A gorgeous three-storey Weston period property for sale

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon