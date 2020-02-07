Devoted family man dies aged 93

Peter Norman. Archant

The former president of a Weston bowling club has died at the age of 93.

Peter Norman moved to Weston with his wife Eunice in 1983 to be closer to his family and to enjoy the local bowling greens and musical productions.

He joined Clarence Bowling Club in 1987 and became its president in 2003. During his time there, he won the first time singles in 1994, the club fours competition in 2000, the indoor pairs in 2003 and 2004, and the indoor singles in 2004. He was also proud to play bowls for Somerset.

Peter was a loving and devoted family man and he leaves a daughter Peta, son Roderick, grandchildren Nicola, Christopher, James and Alexander as well as Jack his great grandson

Peter's funeral service will be led by the Rev Ian Girling at 10am on February 14 at the Emmanuel Church, in Oxford Street.

Peter's family would like to thank all those who cared for him so well during the last few weeks of his life at Highcroft Nursing Home in Weston.