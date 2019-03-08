Green MEP to hold meeting in Congresbury

A MEP will be giving a talk in Congresbury next week.

Molly Scott Cato from North Somerset's Green Party will deliver a speech on Tuesday at 7.30pm at the Old School Rooms.

Ms Cato will be discussing about the party's vision locally and globally during the discussion, and there will also be a chance to ask her any questions which may arise.

North Somerset's Green councillors Karin Haverson from Banwell and Winscombe, Stuart McQuillan from Long Ashton and Bridget Petty from Backwell will also be present at the meeting.

They will be giving a brief account of their first three months in office having all been elected for the first time in May.

People will be assembling at the Millennium Bridge at 7pm in remembrance of the victims of the nuclear attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, before heading to the main meeting in the Old School Rooms.