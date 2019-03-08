Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Green MEP to hold meeting in Congresbury

PUBLISHED: 18:00 05 August 2019

Molly Scott Cato MEP spoke to people in Barnstaple about the future of agriculture after Brexit. Picture: Tony Gussin

Molly Scott Cato MEP spoke to people in Barnstaple about the future of agriculture after Brexit. Picture: Tony Gussin

Archant

A MEP will be giving a talk in Congresbury next week.

Molly Scott Cato from North Somerset's Green Party will deliver a speech on Tuesday at 7.30pm at the Old School Rooms.

Ms Cato will be discussing about the party's vision locally and globally during the discussion, and there will also be a chance to ask her any questions which may arise.

North Somerset's Green councillors Karin Haverson from Banwell and Winscombe, Stuart McQuillan from Long Ashton and Bridget Petty from Backwell will also be present at the meeting.

They will be giving a brief account of their first three months in office having all been elected for the first time in May.

People will be assembling at the Millennium Bridge at 7pm in remembrance of the victims of the nuclear attack on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, before heading to the main meeting in the Old School Rooms.

Most Read

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Readers react to council leader’s ‘blond buffoon’ criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson and Cllr Don Davies.

‘No quick fix’ for Dolphin Square as two businesses shut down increasing vacant units to five

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Primary school teacher wins award

Diane Martin won the Pearson Primary Teacher of the Year award for the South West. Picture: Shane Dean

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney warming up for Amazon special with intimate South West show

Rob Delaney heads to Bristol's Tobacco Theatre next month. Picture: Avalon UK

Most Read

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Readers react to council leader’s ‘blond buffoon’ criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson and Cllr Don Davies.

‘No quick fix’ for Dolphin Square as two businesses shut down increasing vacant units to five

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Primary school teacher wins award

Diane Martin won the Pearson Primary Teacher of the Year award for the South West. Picture: Shane Dean

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney warming up for Amazon special with intimate South West show

Rob Delaney heads to Bristol's Tobacco Theatre next month. Picture: Avalon UK

Latest from the Weston Mercury

T20: Somerset could have batted better says Abell

Somerset's Tom Abell in batting action (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

Speedway: Newcastle 44 Somerset 46

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Green MEP to hold meeting in Congresbury

Molly Scott Cato MEP spoke to people in Barnstaple about the future of agriculture after Brexit. Picture: Tony Gussin

Animal antics at the seafront

Two trainee dairy maids at Weston Dairy Festival on the Beach Lawns. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PREVIEW: International balloon fiesta returns to North Somerset

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta attracts thousands of visitors every year.Picture: George Bladon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists