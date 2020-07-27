NORTH SOMERSET COUNCIL

ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 — SECTION 14 NOTICE OF TEMPORARY TRAFFIC REGULATION ORDERS 2020

NORTH SOMERSET COUNCIL — all public notices at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/notices ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 — SECTION 14 NOTICE OF TEMPORARY TRAFFIC REGULATION ORDERS 2020 Notice is hereby given that North Somerset District Council in pursuance of the provisions of section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, intend to make an order the effect of which: Stock Lane, Langford, North Somerset Temporary Prohibition of Use by Vehicles Date coming into force: 27 July 2020 — Ref: T20-38 Will be to close, temporarily, to vehicles the lengths of roads specified in the Schedule to this Notice. This order is required because of carriageway surfacing works and will become operative on 27 July 2020 for a maximum period of 18 months. However, the closures may not be implemented for the whole of the period but only as necessitated by the works which is anticipated to be of fifteen days in duration, not including weekends. Schedule — Stock Lane, Langford from its junction Bypass (A38) to its junction with Langford Road, including the roundabout. Alternative routes see https://northsomerset.roadworks.org/ Surface Dressing, North Somerset Temporary Prohibition of Use by Vehicles Date coming into force: 29 July 2020 — Ref: T20-SD Will be to close, temporarily, to vehicles the lengths of roads specified in the Schedule to this Notice. Schedule — A368 Bath Road, Rushway, Bath Road, Churchill, Burrington and Rickford from its junction with A38 (Bristol Road) to the junction with Rickford Rise. A368 Bath Road, Blagdon from the junction with Church Street to the North Somerset Council boundary. B3134 The Combe, Burrington between the junction of A368 Bath Road through to its junction with Ellick Road. Silver Moor Lane, Banwell from its junction with Wolvershill Road to the junction with the A370 Bristol Road. Lampley Road, Kingstone Seymour from its junction with the B3133 Kenn Road to the junction with Back Lane. Wemberham Lane, Yatton for its entire extents. Lyefield Road, Weston-super-Mare for its entire extents. Ebdon Lane, Wick St Lawrence for its entire extents. Wick Road, Wick St Lawrence for its entire extents. Wick Lane, Wick St Lawrence for its entire extents. Ebdon Road, Weston-super-Mare from its junction with Wick Road to The Cornfields roundabout. Bourton Lane, St Georges for its entire extents. Caswell Lane, Portbury/Clapton in Gordano for its entire extents. Caswell Hill, Portbury/Clapton in Gordano for its entire extents. Alternative routes see https://northsomerset.roadworks.org/ Old Weston Road, Congresbury, North Somerset Temporary Prohibition of Use by Vehicles Order 2020 Date coming into force: 13 July 2020 — Ref: T20-431 Will be to close, temporarily, to vehicles the lengths of roads specified in the Schedule to this Notice. Exemptions are included for emergency services, works access and as works permit for premises which may only be accessed via the closed section of road. This order is required because of the likelihood of danger to the public consequent upon work by Wales & West Utilities Ltd to undertake a new service connection. This will become operative on 13 July 2020 for a maximum period of 18 months. However, the closures may not be implemented for the whole of the period but only as necessitated by the works which is anticipated to be 4 days in duration. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed when the measures are in force. Schedule — Old Weston Road from the Junction of A370 Weston Road to the junction with Dolemoor Lane. Alternative routes see https://northsornerset.roadworks.org/ For further information www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadworks North Somerset Council, Town Hall, Weston-super-Mare BS23 1UJ 01934 888 802

Town and Country Planning Act 1990 Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 Notice under Article 15 Planning (Listed Building & Conservation Areas) Act 1990 —Notice under Section 67 & 73 You may inspect the following applications and make representations at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/planning or in writing to: Planning, Post point 15, North Somerset Council, Town Hall, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1 UJ. All comments should be received within 21 days of this notice and will be displayed on our website. Your comments should not be offensive or defamatory. If we refuse permission there may be no further opportunity to object to an appeal on a householder application. We are registered with the Information Commissioner’s Office for the purposes of processing personal data, which we do in accordance with EU and UK data protection law. For details visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/planningprivacystatement. If you have any concerns about how your data is handled, contact us at DP0@n-sornerset. goy. u k Application in a Conservation Area 20/P/1363/FUL — Proposed replacement of UPVc bay window shop frontage with pre-cast stone bay to match the neighbouring terraced properties at 41 Upper Church Road, Weston-super-Mare. 20/P/1321/FUH — Proposed replacement of existing timber windows and doors to front, side and rear elevations with upvc and aluminum windows and doors at 3 Cambridge Court, Wrington. 20/P/1245/FUH — Proposed erection of a dormer roof extension over existing first floor window on side elevation and new front porch at Gannet Cottage, Park Lane, Blagdon. 20/P/1328/FUH — Demolition of existing outbuilding and proposed erection of single storey rear extension at Ground Floor Flat, 8 St Pauls Road, Weston-super-Mare. Dated: 2nd July 2020