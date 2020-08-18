ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 — SECTION 14 NOTICE OF TEMPORARY TRAFFIC REGULATION ORDER 2020

Public Notice Archant

NORTH SOMERSET COUNCIL

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NORTH SOMERSET COUNCIL — all public notices at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/notices

ROAD TRAFFIC REGULATION ACT 1984 — SECTION 14 NOTICE OF TEMPORARY TRAFFIC REGULATION ORDER 2020 Benches Lane, Winford, North Somerset Temporary Prohibition of Use by Vehicles Order 2020 Date coming into force: 18 August 2020 — Ref: T20-486 Notice is hereby given that North Somerset Council in pursuance of the provisions of section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, intend to make an order the effect of which will be to close, temporarily, to vehicles the lengths of roads specified in the Schedule to this Notice. Exemptions are included for emergency services, works access and as works permit for premises which may only be accessed via the closed section of road. This order is required because of the likelihood of danger to the public consequent upon work by Truespeed Communications Ltd to install new fibre optic duct and equipment. This will become operative on 18 August 2020 for a maximum period of 18 months. However, the closures may not be implemented for the whole of the period but only as necessitated by the works which is anticipated to be 9 days in duration. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed when the measures are in force. Schedule — Benches Lane from the junction with Green Lane outside Five Gates for approximately 74m. Alternative routes see https://northsomerset.roadworks.org/ FINAL NOTICE OF TEMPORARY TRAFFIC REGULATION ORDERS 2020 Millier Road & Bishops Road, Cleeve Temporary Prohibition of Use by Vehicles Order Date coming into force: 06 July 2020 — Ref: T20-36 Notice is hereby given that North Somerset District Council in pursuance of the provisions of section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, have made an order the effect of which will be to close, temporarily, to vehicles the lengths of roads specified in schedule 1 to this notice. This order was required because of carriageway resurfacing works and the installation of fibre optic cables. The order will become operative on 6 July 2020 for a maximum period of 18 months. However, the closures may not be implemented for the whole of the period but only as necessitated by the works durations which are specified in schedule 2 of this notice. Schedule 1 — Millier Road the full extents of the road. Bishops Road from the junction of Main Road (A370) to property 1 Bishops Road. Schedule 2 — Millier Road Closure from 6 July 2020 for two weeks in duration between 8am and 5pm. Bishops Road closure from 13 July 2020 for one week in duration between 8am and 5pm. Alternative routes see https://northsomerset.roadworks.org/ Newsome Avenue, Pill, North Somerset Temporary Prohibition of Use by Vehicles Order Date coming into force: 06 July 2020 — Ref: T20-35 Notice is hereby given that North Somerset District Council in pursuance of the provisions of section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, have made an order the effect of which will be to close, temporarily, to vehicles the lengths of roads specified in the schedule to this notice. This order was required because of carriageway resurfacing works and will become operative on 6 July 2020 for a maximum period of 18 months. However, the closures may not be implemented for the whole of the period but only as necessitated by the works which is anticipated to be 8 days in duration between 8am and 5pm. Schedule — Newsome Avenue the full extents of the road. Alternative routes see https:// northsornerset.roadworks.org/ Gatcombe Lane, Flax Bourton, North Somerset Temporary Prohibition of Use by Vehicles Order 2020 Date coming into force: 17 July 2020 — Ref: T20-482 Notice is hereby given that North Somerset Council in pursuance of the provisions of section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, have made an order the effect of which will be to close, temporarily, to vehicles the lengths of roads specified in the Schedule to this Notice. Exemptions are included for emergency services, works access and as works permit for premises which may only be accessed via the closed section of road. This order was required because of the likelihood of danger to the public consequent upon work by Bristol Water to undertake a new connection. This will become operative on 17 July 2020 for a maximum period of 18 months. However, the closures may not be implemented for the whole of the period but only as necessitated by the works which is anticipated to be 3 days in duration. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed when the measures are in force. Schedule — Gatcombe Lane outside Gatcombe Farm from the junction with Weston Road to junction of Gatcombe Mill Lane. Alternative routes see https://northsomerset. roadworks.org/

Back Lane, Kingston Seymour, North Somerset Temporary Prohibition of Use by Vehicles Order 2020 Date coming into force: 13 July 2020 — Ref: T20-472 Notice is hereby given that North Somerset Council in pursuance of the provisions of section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, have made an order the effect of which will be to close, temporarily, to vehicles the lengths of roads specified in the Schedule to this Notice. Exemptions are included for emergency services, works access and as works permit for premises which may only be accessed via the closed section of road. This order was required because of the likelihood of danger to the public consequent upon work by BT to clear blockage in BT duct. This will become operative on 13 July 2020 for a maximum period of 18 months. However, the closures may not be implemented for the whole of the period but only as necessitated by the works which is anticipated to be 2 days in duration. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed when the measures are in force. Schedule — Back Lane northwards to approximately 30m south of Seymour House. Alternative routes see https://northsomerset.roadworks.org/ Bleadon Hill, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset Temporary Prohibition of Use by Vehicles Order 2020 Date coming into force: 20 July 2020 — Ref: T20-468 Notice is hereby given that North Somerset Council in pursuance of the provisions of section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, have made an order the effect of which will be to close, temporarily, to vehicles the lengths of roads specified in the Schedule to this Notice. Exemptions are included for emergency services, works access and as works permit for premises which may only be accessed via the closed section of road. This order was required because of the likelihood of danger to the public consequent upon work by Bristol Water to install a water main (contact Bristol Water 01179 662 267). This will become operative on 20 July 2020 for a maximum period of 18 months. However, the closures may not be implemented for the whole of the period but only as necessitated by the works in three phases, which is anticipated to be 43 days in duration. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed when the measures are in force. Schedule — Bleadon Hill west to east in three phases from outside property 47 to Hillcote. Phase One from Totterdown Lane to Leighton Crescent. Phase Two Leighton Crescent to east of BT building. Phase Three east of BT building to Hillcote. Alternative routes see https://northsomerset.roadworks.org/ B3129 Beggar Bush Lane, Failand, North Somerset Temporary 40mph Speed Limit Order 2020 Date coming into force: 13 July 2020 — Ref: T20-37 Notice is hereby given that North Somerset Council in pursuance of the provisions of section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, have made an order the effect of which will be to suspend, temporarily the existing speed limit in favour restricting temporarily any vehicle to not exceeding 40mph in the lengths of road specified in the Schedule to this Notice.

This order was required for safety purposes for the public and operatives consequent upon work by BT to gain access for cabling works (contact: A Plant Lux for BT Openreach 03700 500 762). This will become operative on 13 July 2020 for a maximum period of 18 months. However, the speed restriction may not be implemented for the whole of the period but only as necessitated by the works which is anticipated to be 4 days in duration between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed when the measures are in force. Schedule — Beggar Bush Lane— in conjunction with temporary traffic lights at the junction with Longwood Lane. Alternative routes see https://northsomerset.roadworks.org/ Footpath LA13/8, Nailsea, North Somerset Temporary Prohibition of use by Pedestrians Order 2020 — Ref: T20-13 Notice is hereby given that North Somerset Council in pursuance of the provisions of section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, have made an order the effect of which will be to close, temporarily, to pedestrians the lengths of footpath specified in the Schedule to this Notice. Exemptions are included for emergency services and works access. This order was required because of the likelihood of danger to the public consequent upon work by J Murphy & Sons on behalf of National Grid to enable Hinckley Point C Connection works (Contact J Murphy & Sons for National Grid 07849 629 229). This came into force on 14 February 2020 for a maximum period of 6 months. The Secretary of State has granted an extension to this Order until 13 July 2021 or earlier if the works are completed. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed when the measures are in force. Schedule — Footpath LA13/8 Nailsea from Causeway View for its full extent. Alternative routes see one.network

Footpath LA13/9, Nailsea, North Somerset Temporary Prohibition of use by Pedestrians Order 2020 — Ref: T20-13a Notice is hereby given that North Somerset Council in pursuance of the provisions of section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, have made an order the effect of which will be to close, temporarily, to pedestrians the lengths of footpath specified in the Schedule to this Notice. Exemptions are included for emergency services and works access. This order was required because of the likelihood of danger to the public consequent upon work by J Murphy & Sons on behalf of National Grid to enable Hinckley Point C Connection works (Contact J Murphy & Sons for National Grid 07849 629 229). This came into force on 14 February 2020 for a maximum period of 6 months. The Secretary of State has granted a further extension to this Order until 13 July 2021 or earlier if the works are completed. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed when the measures are in force. Schedule — Footpath LA13/9 Nailsea—from Causeway View for its full extent. Alternative routes see one.network Footpath LA15/20, Portbury, North Somerset Temporary Prohibition of use by Pedestrians Order 2020 — Ref: T20-13b Notice was hereby given that North Somerset Council in pursuance of the provisions of section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, have made an order the effect of which will be to close, temporarily, to pedestrians the lengths of footpath specified in the Schedule to this Notice. Exemptions are included for emergency services and works access. This order was required because of the likelihood of danger to the public consequent upon work by J Murphy & Sons on behalf of National Grid to enable Hinckley Point C Connection works (Contact J Murphy & Sons for National Grid 07849 629 229). The Order came into force on 14 February 2020 for a maximum period of 6 months. The Secretary of State has granted a further extension to this Order until 13 July 2021 or earlier if the works are completed. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed when the measures are in force. For further information relating to this notice go to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadworks Schedule — Footpath LA15/20 Portbury from Caswell Hill, Portbury in a south easterly direction for approximately 243m to join Footpath LA20/56. Alternative routes as signposted

Bridleway LA13/4/40, Nailsea, North Somerset Temporary Prohibition of Use by Pedestrians, Cyclists and Equestrians 2020 — Ref: T20-17 Notice was hereby given that North Somerset Council in pursuance of the provisions of section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended, have made an order the effect of which will be to close, temporarily, to traffic the lengths of Bridleway specified in the Schedule to this Notice. Exemptions are included for emergency services, works access and as works permit for premises which may only be accessed via the closed section of Bridleway. This order was required because of the likelihood of danger to the public consequent upon work by J Murphy & Sons on behalf of National Grid to undertake construction works in support of Hinckley C connection project (Contact J Murphy & Sons for National Grid 07849 629 229). This came into force on 14 February 2020 for a maximum period of 6 months. The Secretary of State has granted a further extension to this Order until 13 July 2021 or earlier if the works are completed. Appropriate traffic signs will be displayed when the measures are in force. Schedule — Bridleway LA13/4/40 from its entrance off Engine Lane for approximately 365m in a westerly direction. Alternative routes as signposted For further information www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadworks North Somerset Council, Town Hall, Weston-super-Mare BS23 1UJ 01934 888 802

Town and Country Planning Act 1990 Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 Notice under Article 15 Planning (Listed Building & Conservation Areas) Act 1990 —Notice under Section 67 & 73 You may inspect the following applications and make representations at www.n-somerset. gov.uk/planning or in writing to: Planning, Post point 15, North Somerset Council, Town Hall, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1UJ. All comments should be received within 21 days of this notice and will be displayed on our website. Your comments should not be offensive or defamatory. If we refuse permission there may be no further opportunity to object to an appeal on a householder application. We are registered with the Information Commissioner’s Office for the purposes of processing personal data, which we do in accordance with EU and UK data protection law. For details visit www.n-somerset.gov. uk/planningprivacystatement. If you have any concerns about how your data is handled, contact us at DPO@n-somerset.gov.uk Application in a Conservation Area 20/P/1267/FUH —Two storey side extension, rebuilding of existing single storey garage. Repair/reconstruction of existing wall adjacent to road reusing existing stone and replacing box hedging behind wall with laurel. Replace wall on west boundary of property with fence. Construct wooden bin-store at 39 Long Ashton Road, Long Ashton. Listed Building Application 20/P/1324/LBC and 20/P/1323/FUH — Proposed works to loft and roof of main house to include removal of 9 no. dormers, replacement of central skylight and removal of 2 no. skylights, installation of 20 no. velux windows and subdivision of second floor room at Ampersand Systems Ltd, St Georges Hall, St Georges Hill, Easton-in-Gordano. Dated: 1st July 2020