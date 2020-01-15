Advanced search

17th Weston Model Railway show raises thousands of pounds for good causes

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 January 2020

Charity model railway exhibition at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charity model railway exhibition at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A popular model railway exhibition once again raised thousands of pounds for charity when it returned this weekend.

Mark Savage and Norman Clymer from Burnham and District Model Railway Club at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMark Savage and Norman Clymer from Burnham and District Model Railway Club at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The 17th Weston Model Railway Show, organised by retired railway enthusiast Keith Price and his wife Joyce, saw families and train fans of all ages flock to The Campus on Sunday.

The charity show, featuring more than 30 track layouts, as well as demonstrations from model railway clubs from across the country, as well as numerous trade stalls, saw more than 1,000 people pass through its doors.

Charity model railway exhibition at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCharity model railway exhibition at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The show has been a staple on Weston's events calendar since it began more than a decade ago, and it shows no signs of slowing down since the first show held in January 2009 raised £600 for Weston Hospicecare.

To date, the popular event has raised more than £50,000 for the hospice and more than £8,000 for Castle Kids Club.

David Batstone and Neville Brenchley from Sandford Station at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDavid Batstone and Neville Brenchley from Sandford Station at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Keith said: "My goal is to make it through to show number 20 and reach a total of £70,000 for the hospice."

Members of Redditch Model Railway Club with their layout at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMembers of Redditch Model Railway Club with their layout at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Callum Willcox with his 'N' gauge layout at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCallum Willcox with his 'N' gauge layout at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charity model railway exhibition in aid of Weston Hospicecare and Castle Kids at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCharity model railway exhibition in aid of Weston Hospicecare and Castle Kids at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bob Richards with his minature layout at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBob Richards with his minature layout at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Members of Exmouth Model Railway Club with their layout 'Lower Trumping' at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMembers of Exmouth Model Railway Club with their layout 'Lower Trumping' at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Members of Alsager Railway Association show off their layout at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMembers of Alsager Railway Association show off their layout at the charity model railway exhibition held at Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

