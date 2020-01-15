17th Weston Model Railway show raises thousands of pounds for good causes

A popular model railway exhibition once again raised thousands of pounds for charity when it returned this weekend.

The 17th Weston Model Railway Show, organised by retired railway enthusiast Keith Price and his wife Joyce, saw families and train fans of all ages flock to The Campus on Sunday.

The charity show, featuring more than 30 track layouts, as well as demonstrations from model railway clubs from across the country, as well as numerous trade stalls, saw more than 1,000 people pass through its doors.

The show has been a staple on Weston's events calendar since it began more than a decade ago, and it shows no signs of slowing down since the first show held in January 2009 raised £600 for Weston Hospicecare.

To date, the popular event has raised more than £50,000 for the hospice and more than £8,000 for Castle Kids Club.

Keith said: "My goal is to make it through to show number 20 and reach a total of £70,000 for the hospice."

