A magical Christmas experience at Cheddar Gorge & Caves

Visit Father Christmas in his special cabin in the cave, sing with his elves, and listen to a festive tale. Photo: Cheddar Gorge & Caves. Archant

Christmas is approaching and the excitement is building. Is a visit to Father Christmas on your list this year? If so, why not make it a real treat for the kids and see Father Christmas in a cave with falling snow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Christmas at Cheddar experience is free with a valid day ticket. Photo: Cheddar Gorge & Caves. The Christmas at Cheddar experience is free with a valid day ticket. Photo: Cheddar Gorge & Caves.

Due to the popularity of last year's 'Christmas at Cheddar' and Father Christmas having a bit of free time in his schedule, he will once again be visiting Cheddar Gorge & Caves. We spoke to operations manager Leon Troake to find out when Father Christmas and his elves will be arriving.

Feel the festive spirit and see their eyes light up

Christmas at Cheddar takes place on November 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30, December 1, 7 and 8 and then daily from December 14 to December 24. Children can visit Father Christmas in his special cabin in the cave, sing at the top of their lungs with his elves, and listen to a festive tale. They'll get to see elves hard at work checking destinations, sorting letters, making toys and inspecting the famous sleigh to ensure all is well before Father Christmas sets off on Christmas Eve.

Join in with the joy and magic of Christmas at Cheddar for an experience like no other. Photo: Cheddar Gorge & Caves. Join in with the joy and magic of Christmas at Cheddar for an experience like no other. Photo: Cheddar Gorge & Caves.

Children under the age of twelve will receive a special gift. All presents are gender-neutral and will be selected based on the age of your child. Leon said: "To give the experience a personal touch, parents can add a note on to their booking to let Father Christmas know what their child likes or what they enjoy doing. That way, Father Christmas will be clued up and ready to talk to them about their favourite things.

"To top it off, walk through a blanket of snow as you enter the special workshop for an immersive experience. We've considered every detail to make it a truly magical experience, in a way that's authentic and unique."

Children under the age of twelve will receive a special gift. Photo: Cheddar Gorge & Caves. Children under the age of twelve will receive a special gift. Photo: Cheddar Gorge & Caves.

Book online and save 15pc

Booking online in advance will save you 15pc; adult tickets (16yr+) will be reduced to £16.95 and child tickets (5-15yrs) to £12.70. The Christmas experience is only £5 for children under five. Online tickets must be booked no later than midnight on the day before your intended visit.

Leon said: "We do expect Father Christmas to be very popular so it's wise to book your preferred timeslot online in advance. The Christmas experience lasts for 30 minutes and takes place at 11:15am, 12:15pm, 1:00pm and 2:45pm, although additional times may be added due to popular demand. We ask that you please arrive at the check in point in Gough's Cave at least 10 minutes before your designated start time. The check in point is roughly a five minute walk into the cave."

The Christmas at Cheddar experience is free with a valid day ticket; but your session time must be pre-booked. A day ticket allows you to enjoy Gough's Cave and Audioguide Tour, Dreamhunters at Cox's Cave, Museum of Prehistory, Jacob's Ladder, Beyond the View and Cliff-top Walk, as well as the Christmas experience.

Bring your furry friend

Cheddar Gorge & Caves welcomes dogs in all of their attractions; they know that they're a part of the family, and they don't like to miss out. That's why they've teamed up with Cheddar Paws Bakery to give a free treat to every dog that comes along.

Does Christmas at Cheddar sound like something that will make your children smile from ear to ear? For more information call 01934 742 343, or visit cheddargorge.co.uk/tickets to book.