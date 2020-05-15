Advanced search

Artspace hosts photography students’ work online

PUBLISHED: 09:32 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 15 May 2020

Weston Artspace is hosting the work of University Centre Weston photography students on their Instagram page. Picture: Samuel Morris

Weston Artspace is hosting the work of University Centre Weston photography students on their Instagram page. Picture: Samuel Morris

Archant

A community art space has partnered with University Centre Weston to display photography students’ work online.

Weston Artspace is hosting the work of University Centre Weston photography students on their Instagram page. Picture: Siobhan EllisWeston Artspace is hosting the work of University Centre Weston photography students on their Instagram page. Picture: Siobhan Ellis

Weston Artspace in the High Street, was going to host the work of FdA Photography students before the lockdown forced the space to close.

Karen Blake from Weston Artspace said: “Like lots of arts organisations, we have had to adapt to not being able to hold events and engage with the community. But we are trying to find creative ways to remain connected to each other.

“It felt important to give the students a platform for showing their work, so I worked with tutor Jamie Dormer-Durling to curate an online exhibition which will give them the opportunity to show their work to a wider audience. We are proud to be able to show off the talent that is coming out of UCW and continue to build on the relationships we are making.”

To see the exhibition, visit www.instagram.com/westonartspacewsm

