Arts festival to return to village next month

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 April 2019

Wedmore Arts Festival will run from May 11-18. Picture: Mark Atherton

Creative artists will have their works displayed at a festival next month.

Wedmore Arts Festival returns to Leburne House, in The Borough, from 10am-4.30pm from May 11-18.

Among the organisations displaying their work will be Heath House Art Group, Wedmore Art Group, Wedmore Paper Art Group and the Wedmore First School Academy's year four class.

A festival spokesman said: “This year's outing has brought together a wide range of artists from the Somerset area, from the very young to the more mature creators.

“Their work reflects the thriving creative Somerset community of artists in and around Wedmore.

“Among the exhibits are textile creations, pictures, watercolours, pastels, wall-hangings and free-standing art using fabric, with  hand and machine embroidery and mixed-media.”

Admission to the festival is free on each day.

