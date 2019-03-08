Advanced search

Artists to showcase work in Wrington

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 November 2019

The arts fair is taking place in the Memorial Hall.

Archant

Paintings, sketches, ceramics and photography will be on display at an arts fair in Wrington later this month.

The village arts fair is taking place at the Memorial Hall, in Silver Street, on November 23-24.

Visitors can browse the impressive exhibition of contemporary art work from 10.30am-4pm on both days.

The event gives talented painters, artists and photographers the chance to showcase their work in a variety of fields.

Pictures of wildlife, picturesque landscapes, portaits and stunning vistas will be on display.

Artists will be on hand to discuss the inspiration behind their pieces, as well as their techniques.

Entrance to the exhibition is by optional donation and tea and coffee will be available to visitors.

Fans can admire the wealth of talent on their doorsteps and purchase their favourite pieces of art work on the day.

