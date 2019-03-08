REVIEW: Brilliant Royal Bath & West Show delights massive crowds

The Royal Bath & West Show is in full swing, and has once again proved to be a brilliant day out for all the family.

The annual agricultural showcase, at Shepton Mallet's showground, kicked off on Wednesday and concludes tomorrow (Saturday) - with tens of thousands of people enjoying a seemingly endless array of attractions. Mercury reporter Sam Frost was one of them.

You are certain to find something which will pique your interest among the acres of exhibits, regardless of if you are a farming expert or not.

The animal shows were captivating, with prized livestock judged for coveted rosettes - and I spent hours with my daughter getting a closer look at the creatures paraded in the ring.

The show-jumping events in the main ring drew a big crowd, and the steam engine and vintage tractor exhibits were a nice throwback to years gone by.

Foodies are also in for a treat, with a sumptuous selection of traders serving up delicious dishes made from locally-sourced delights.

There are also butchers selling top-quality cuts of meet, stalls offering wide variety of preserves and bakes, and an incredible cheese market - with the free samples proving immensely popular.

And if that was not enough, there are dozens of trade stalls, sheep sheering competitions and a miniature railway to keep you entertained.

If you have missed out so far, it is not too late to enjoy the enormous range of attractions at the show.

Tickets for the final day of the show, priced £23-25, are available from 08447 766777 or online by logging on to www.bathandwest.com

Tickets for children aged 15 or younger are free.