BBC Somerset extends broadcasts in response to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 April 2020

For the first time in its 32-year history, BBC Somerset is now broadcasting seven days a week in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Twenty hours of new programming have temporarily been added to the station, and it is being broadcast every day from 6am to 10pm.

The BBC has also launched the Make a Difference campaign, which gives updates on the coronavirus every half an hour, offers impartial advice and links people in need with those who can help.

Station editor Nick Bull said: “It has never been more important to keep people informed and entertained.

“We want everybody who lives in the county to know that every day, come rain or shine, BBC Somerset is taking calls, keeping you up to date and, perhaps most importantly, having a bit of fun.”

To get in touch with the Make a Difference team, call 0800 678 1566 or email somerset@bbc.co.uk and put “Make a Difference” in the subject line.

