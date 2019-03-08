Advanced search

Win an Ibiza holiday at crazy party in Weston

PUBLISHED: 14:25 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 09 August 2019

Bingo Lingo will be at the Tropicana.

A crazy night of fun will be held at Weston's Tropicana next week.

Bingo Lingo - the maddest game of bingo you will ever play - will take place on August 17 at 6pm.

The event will feature twerking, dance-offs and other quirky games will see people win amazing prices including a holiday in Ibiza.

Tickets, priced £7, are available online at www.fatso.ma/Kzw1

The Mercury has teamed up with the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets for Bingo Lingo on August 17.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Bingo Lingo competition, Weston, Worle and Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online via www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on August 15.

