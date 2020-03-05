Ale festival returns to Bristol later this month

Revellers at last year's CAMRA festival. Picture: CAMRA Archant

Ale drinkers will be able to sample a variety of drops as an annual beer festival returns.

The 23rd Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Bristol Beer Festival will run from March 19 to 21 at Brunel's Old Station, at Temple Meads Railway Station.

There will be around 140 beers on sale over the course of the festival, plus a good range of cider and perry and a range of food at all sessions.

Tickets cost £12.50 and include £5 worth of beer festival tokens, which customers will receive on entry, enabling them to go straight to the bar.

Also included are a festival programme and a commemorative half-pint glass, marked for third and half-pint measures.

CAMRA members, on presentation of a current membership card, will also receive a voucher on entry.

Every year, around 200 CAMRA members pitch in to set up and run the festival.

To buy tickets, log on to www.camrabristol.org.uk/festival.html