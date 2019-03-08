Advanced search

Outdoor adventure festival to return to Somerset

PUBLISHED: 14:58 25 May 2019

The Top Of The Gorge Festival will be held in Cheddar in June. Picture: James Dobson

A festival showcasing the beauty of Somerset will return for a second time next month.

Top Of The Gorge will once again come to Cheddar Gorge on June 14-16.

The weekend is a carnival of outdoor adventure, and entertainment, serving up some of the West Country's finest food and drink.

The pop-up campsite looks right through the jaws of the gorge towards the Somerset coast, and activities include trail running, mountain biking, climbing, caving, food foraging, campfire cooking, stargazing and more.

National Trust's visitor experience manager Jenny Weston-Siviter said: "It is the perfect place for visitors of all abilities to get outdoors and try something new.

"It's a great opportunity to hopefully inspire a passion in adventure sports and the landscape and community around the gorge."

Tickets, priced £5-230, can be purchased on cheddargorge@nationaltrust.org.uk or 01823 451587.

