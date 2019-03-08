Advanced search

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

PUBLISHED: 12:58 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 17 September 2019

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

Gareth Newnham

A new comedy mini series is being filmed in Weston.

A production company has set up base camp on the Beach Lawns, yesterday (Monday) with filming expected to take place throughout the week.

Though little is currently known about the programme a North Somerset Council spokesman said: "The filming is for a three-part UK TV modern day comedy set in a seaside town."

Previous productions filmed in Weston include Sky sitcom The Café written by Weston-born actor and writer Michelle Terry and starring The Royal Family's Ralf Little.

The Grand Pier also featured in the Oscar-nominated period drama The Remains Of The Day, starring sir Antony Hopkins and Emma Thompson.

Most recently, an upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen's final, unfinished novel Sandition, which is set in the town, saw scenes filmed as Sand Point, as well as in Uphill and Clevedon over the summer and is being broadcast by ITV.

