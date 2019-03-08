Andrew Maxwell Showtime Review

Few comics would brave a storm, and narrowly avoid two fatal car accidents for a gig in a small theatre in Bristol, but on Saturday night, Andrew Maxwell did just that.

Arriving breathless and trapped ‘like a rat’ in the corner of the Wardrobe Theatre stage area, an incredibly apologetic Maxwell got right down to the business of the day – Brexit.

With our nation’s economic suicide mere days away, it was an obvious opening topic for discussion, especially since Maxwell recently moved from his North London remainer bubble to live in leave-voting Folkestone in Kent.

Though politically opposed to neighbours like Big Ron who gets angry every time he can see France on the horizon, and taxi drivers who think the Irish are happy about Brexit, he admits that politics aside, they’re all still decent folk at heart. Even if they have potentially ‘****** Northern Ireland’ because they ‘want their blue passports back’.

Maxwell, with family both in the Republic and North of the Irish border, clearly exasperated with the Laissez-faire attitude the British Government has towards Brexit’s border issue, reveals not only does the UK do more trade with Ireland than any other economy in the world, but the border is literally impossible to patrol, to hilarious effect.

Throughout the whole show, Maxwell expertly weaves big issues with small town thinking, turning mountains, like Brexit and the threat of terrorism into molehills, because ultimately every national event is personal to someone.

This was highlighted during a poignant story about when Maxwell first came to England as a young Irish comic in the late 80s in the midst of the IRA’s mainland bombing campaign and felt the need to tell the audience he wasn’t one of them saying it was ‘not in my name.’

He was surprised to find out the audience already knew.

With the shootings in Christchurch dominating the news, Maxwell proposed an elegant solution to covering terrorist attacks regardless of their political or religious leanings: “Let’s just call them all murdering ***** and be done with it.”

It’s hard not to agree.

Impassioned, poignant, and hilarious throughout, Maxwell’s no-nonsense stand up was certainly worth the wait.