Andrew Maxwell heads to Bristol in March

PUBLISHED: 21:00 16 January 2019

Andrew Maxwell Picture: Impressive PR

It’s showtime, as Edinburgh Fringe favourite Andrew Maxwell heads to Bristol’s The Wardrobe Theatre in March.

His new show, entitled Showtime – Maxwell’s first UK tour in a decade – sees the current-affairs comic ponder things people should be discussing, such as whether robots will take over the world, or why we deserve entertainment as opposed to immigration, globalisation and populism.

Renowned for his cutting-edge comedy and intrepid social commentary, Maxwell is also the voice of MTV’s Ex On The Beach and appears on Radio 4 with his show Welcome To Wherever You Are. He is also the host of Andrew Maxwell’s Public Enemies and is a regular on The News Quiz.

Maxwell will be performing at the Wardrobe Theatre, in West Street, at 8pm on March 16.

Tickets, priced £14, are available from the box office on 01179 020344 or online at www.thewardrobetheatre.com

