Comedian Andy Parsons announces Bristol date on UK tour

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 August 2019

Andy Parsons has announced a South West date on his tour.Picture: Andy Hollingworth

Popular comedian Andy Parsons will perform at an iconic South West venue this year.

Andy is best-known for his appearances in BBC Two's Mock The Week, and he will perform his new show in the county a few months time.

His tour, Healing The Nation, aims to 'mend the myriad divisions the UK faces' and follows on from his last routine, Peak Bullsh*t.

He has also been on BBC programmes including Question Time, The Daily Politics, This Week and Newsnight.

Andy also fronted charity Independent Age's latest drive, Campaign To End Loneliness.

The comedian won the Time Out Comedy Award in 2002 and has performed stand-up all over the world.

Andy Parson's Healing The Nation will be performed at Bristol Old Vic, in King Street, on November 10 at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £16, are available at www.bristololdvic.org.uk

